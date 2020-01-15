August 14, 1943 January 3, 2020 Kay Truxell Miller, age 76, passed away peacefully at Summerville Community Hospice House in South Carolina, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Kay, and her twin sister Faye, were born August 14, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Clarence Douglas Truxell and Frances Link Truxell. She graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1960, and then graduated from Elizabeth Brant School of Business. She was happily married to Robert Wayne Miller for 56 years. She enjoyed tennis, going to the beach, dogs, golf cart rides in the neighborhood, and spending time with her grandchildren. Kay is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Miller Smalley and husband, David Graysmith; grandchildren, Grayson and Caitlyn Smalley, all of Summerville, South Carolina; her daughter, Leslie Miller and spouse, Christina Miller-Reid of Morrisville, North Carolina; her mother, Frances Truxell; her sister, Faye Truxell Woods; her brother, Dale Truxell and wife, Pam Truxell, all of Staunton, Virginia; and her sister, Joyce Truxell Houff and husband, the Rev. Dr. Michael Houff, of Salem, Virginia. Kay was predeceased by her husband, Robert Miller; her father, Clarence Truxell; and her brother-in-law, James Woods. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church at 1512 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, Virginia 24401. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Truxell, Grayson Smalley, Wesley Woods, Tyler Truxell, David Graysmith, Steve Wampler, Kenneth Miller and Richard Robertson. There will be a reception immediately following the service for the family to receive friends in the social hall at Christ United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be given to Summerville Community Hospice House (Agapé Hospice) using the following link: https://www.agapehospice.com/contact/giving/ Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 24983 handled the arrangements in South Carolina. https://www.parksfuneralhome.com/
Miller, Kay Truxell
