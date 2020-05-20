Joyce Folk (Payne) Minnix Joyce Folk (Payne) Minnix, 86, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Fauquier County, on May 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Keith and Ethel Payne. Joyce was a devoted Christian. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Reading her bible, listening to Christian music, drawing and spending time with her family were a few of her favorite hobbies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Avil Minnix; two brothers, Orville and Carlton; and two sisters, Thelma and Audrey. Survivors include her daughters, Dorothy Smith, Peggy Sprouse, Janice Minnix, and Tammy Campbell; sisters, Ethel Poe, Shirley Pennington, and Gladys Payne; grandchildren, Kristie (Matt), Ashley, Steven, Lisa, Teresa (Charles) Brandy, Andrea (Mike), Bradley, and Taryn; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Chase, Dane, Da-Shea, Emily, Michael, Haighdyn, Kamdyn, Conner, Brandon, Dominick, Austin, Tyler, Madi, Kaleb, and Cam; as well as extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
