David Jason Moore, 43, formerly of Waynesboro, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. David was a 1994 graduate of Stuarts Draft High School and was in the graduating class of 1999 at Virginia Tech. David is survived by his mother, Doris Moore, of Charlotte, N.C. and father, Steven Moore, of Stuarts Draft. David will be deeply missed by his family; aunts and uncles, Audrey and Jim Goode of Stuarts Draft, Diane and Timmy Campbell of Waynesboro, and Charles Moore of Hampton Roads. He also leaves behind close cousins Sherry Marshall of Charlotte, N.C., and Robin Kydd and family of Ashburn, Va.; as well as several other cousins. David was preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers, Helen Rowe and Elizabeth Banks. David's passing will also be a profound loss for many of his close friends, whom he had known and remained friends with since grade school. The family is planning a private memorial in celebration of David's life.

To plant a tree in memory of David Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

