WAYNESBORO, Va. Mallie Lynn (Simmons) Moore, 57, wife of James Moore of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Augusta Health. She was born on November 28, 1962, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Shirley (Kirby) Simmons. Mrs. Moore was a custodian for the City of Staunton. Mallie was a proud wife, mother, and nanny who also loved her dogs. In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Brian Luckado and fiancée, Candis Wilson; a sister, Penny Simmons; grandsons, Private James Luckado and wife, Kelly, and Joey Luckado; a great-grandchild on the way; a niece, Jennifer Moore; and two nephews, Tommy Simmons and Timmy Shuck. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Simmons. A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
