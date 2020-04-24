WAYNESBORO, Va. Mallie Lynn (Simmons) Moore, 57, wife of James Moore of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Augusta Health. She was born on November 28, 1962, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Shirley (Kirby) Simmons. Mrs. Moore was a custodian for the City of Staunton. Mallie was a proud wife, mother, and nanny who also loved her dogs. In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Brian Luckado and fiancée, Candis Wilson; a sister, Penny Simmons; grandsons, Private James Luckado and wife, Kelly, and Joey Luckado; a great-grandchild on the way; a niece, Jennifer Moore; and two nephews, Tommy Simmons and Timmy Shuck. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Simmons. A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Mallie Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.