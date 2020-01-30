Harvey Alan Morris of Afton, passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born to Harvey William Morris and Ida Fisher Morris on August 4, 1949. Alan was predeceased by his father, Harvey Morris. He is survived by his mother; son, Bryan Morris ( Christy); grandchildren, Feona Hudson and Damien Hudson; brothers, Barry Morris (Pam), Kevin Morris (Mary), and Craig Morris (Lisa); one niece and a number of nephews. Alan served our country in the Vietnam War and was a mechanical contractor for Brown & Root. After retirement, he enjoyed hunting with his dogs and fishing. The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Morris, Harvey Alan
To send flowers to the family of Harvey Morris, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Family Night
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Guaranteed delivery before Harvey's Family Night begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.