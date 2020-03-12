Paul Webb Morris, 85, of Fishersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, under the care of Hospice of the Shenandoah at the Shenandoah House. Born November 16, 1934 in Waynesboro, he was a son of the late James Henry and Agnes (Wolfe) Morris. Paul was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from DuPont after 33 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Blue Ridge Chapel Church of the Brethren. Paul loved baseball and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He also enjoyed attending Bluegrass music festivals and concerts and playing music on his Gibson guitar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James (Buck) Morris and sisters, Ruth Sheets Hoy and Charlene Clarke. Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mae (Funk) Morris; two sons, David Morris and wife, Donna, and John Morris; two grandsons, Carter and Jake Morris; and twin brother, Patrick (Pete) Morris. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., with Pastor Gary Major officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be Carter Morris, Jake Morris, Bob Coffman, Michael Coffman, James Thorne, and Joshua Major. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
