Steven "Steve" Eugene Niday, 70, of Front Royal, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Waynesboro on April 17, 1949, a son of the late Calvin Eugene and Marcelle (Collette) Niday. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Paul Niday; sister-in-law, Debbie Niday; both his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a special aunt, Dorothy Parrett. Survivors include his siblings, Teresa Gilliam and husband, Richard of Waynesboro, Mark Niday of Waynesboro, Lisa Botkin and husband, Greg of Staunton, and Melinda Campbell and husband, Chris of Waynesboro; nieces, Nicole Dowd and husband, Jason of Fort Worth, Texas, and Morgan S. Coffey and husband, Derek of Stuarts Draft; nephew, J.C. Nodine of Waynesboro; great niece and nephew, Reagan and Trenton Coffey both of Stuarts Draft; aunt, Gaye Breeden and husband, Wimpy of Waynesboro; as well as extended family and friends. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be conducted at Augusta Memorial Park. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Steve's Front Royal family, friends, and caregivers who looked after him and cared deeply for him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Steve's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

