Steven "Steve" Eugene Niday, 70, of Front Royal, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Waynesboro on April 17, 1949, a son of the late Calvin Eugene and Marcelle (Collette) Niday. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Paul Niday; sister-in-law, Debbie Niday; both his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a special aunt, Dorothy Parrett. Survivors include his siblings, Teresa Gilliam and husband, Richard of Waynesboro, Mark Niday of Waynesboro, Lisa Botkin and husband, Greg of Staunton, and Melinda Campbell and husband, Chris of Waynesboro; nieces, Nicole Dowd and husband, Jason of Fort Worth, Texas, and Morgan S. Coffey and husband, Derek of Stuarts Draft; nephew, J.C. Nodine of Waynesboro; great niece and nephew, Reagan and Trenton Coffey both of Stuarts Draft; aunt, Gaye Breeden and husband, Wimpy of Waynesboro; as well as extended family and friends. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be conducted at Augusta Memorial Park. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Steve's Front Royal family, friends, and caregivers who looked after him and cared deeply for him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Steve's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Police find 47-year-old man dead in Waynesboro home
-
Staunton man arrested after active shooter threat at Grottoes Pactiv Plant
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Augusta County
-
UPDATED: Suspect in Waynesboro Speedway robbery identified
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.