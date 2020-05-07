August 1, 1944 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 Jerry Kerr Nottingham, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Boyer, West Virginia on August 1, 1944, and was the son of the late Bruce and Mary Nottingham. Jerry grew up in Durbin, West Virginia. He attended Green Bank High School and joined the army in 1962. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Shelton, on April 24, 1971. Jerry spent the majority of his career with Western Electric as a telephone equipment installer. He loved gardening, working on the home they built together, and spending time hunting and fishing at his cabin in West Virginia. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn; and three sisters, Carol Vandevander of Staunton, Va., Jane Thompson of Roanoke, Va., and Nancy Borga of Preston Md. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their help and kindness. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd, Unit 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
