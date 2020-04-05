Bernice Elizabeth Nutty Reed passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1930, to the late Harry Hamilton and Edith Eye Nutty. She was a 1946 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and worked as a secretary at the Augusta Dairies of Staunton and the General Electric Co. of Waynesboro. She was a member of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church since 1970. Bernice married the late Rudolph Clinton Reed on August 10, 1956. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and John Perry. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. There will be a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Finley or other charity of donor's choice.
