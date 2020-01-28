Herman Clinton Painter, 85, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Florine (Fitzgerald) Painter; children, LaVonne McCrary (Jesse), Daniel Painter (Deborah), Paul Painter (Julia), and Linda Henderson (Doug); six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Grace Tomlin, Phyllis Rose and Lois Oliver. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Mountain Top Christian Church with Pastor Richard Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. Active pallbearers will be Lester Brown, Cecil Liptrap, Travis Henderson, Clinton Painter, Blake Henderson, and Jared McCrary. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Painter, Herman Clinton
