Thomas "Tommy" Ray Painter, 73, husband of Faye (Ramsay) Painter, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family after a three year battle with cancer. Tommy served his country faithfully in the United States Army as a military police officer, as a police officer for the City of Waynesboro, and was well known in the community. Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Friends will be received at the residence of 28 Whippoorwill Way, Waynesboro at anytime. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Painter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.