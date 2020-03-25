Thomas "Tommy" Ray Painter, 73, husband of Faye (Ramsay) Painter, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family after a three year battle with cancer. Tommy served his country faithfully in the United States Army as a military police officer, as a police officer for the City of Waynesboro, and was well known in the community. Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Friends will be received at the residence of 28 Whippoorwill Way, Waynesboro at anytime. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Painter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
