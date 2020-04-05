Lucindy Craig Parr, 86, died at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Pamela Parr on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born on February 14, 1934, in Augusta County, she was the daughter of the late John and Fannie Craig. Prior to retirement in 1991, she was employed by G.E. in Charlottesville. Lucindy was a long time member of Crimora United Methodist Church. She was the last surviving member of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Parr; and two sons, Jeffrey Parr and Arden Parr. Survivors include her son, Darrell Parr and wife, Pamela; grandson, Corey Parr; granddaughter, Megan Smith and husband, Nicholas; and a number of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dog, Penny, whom she loved very much. The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Anie Cassel, Tanya Dovel and Jill Pingel for their love and support during her illness. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service only officiated by the Rev. Gayle Thornberry. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
