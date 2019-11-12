Cornelius C. Parrish Jr., 91, Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 415 North Augusta Street, Staunton. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service, 11 a.m. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
