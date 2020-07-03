July 12, 1932 - July 1, 2020 Harlan Hollis Phillips, beloved husband, of Muriel Robson Phillips (d.2015), passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, just 11 days before his 88th birthday. He is survived by daughters, Linda and Sheryl; grandson, Austin; granddaughter, Zhibek; brother, Dwight Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. Harlan was grateful for his career journey which took him from humble beginnings as a sharecropper's son in Fayette, Alabama, to air crew gunner in the Korean War (stationed in Springfield, Mass where he met and married "Yankee" Muriel Anne Robson), to High School Biology teacher in Newnan, Georgia, to Classified Advertising Manager for Knight-Ridder Newspapers in Tallahassee, Florida and Macon, Georgia, and then as General Manager of the Park Newspapers, in Brooksville, Fla., and The News Virginian, in Waynesboro, Virginia where he lived for 37 years. Harlan valued his Waynesboro community where he made many life-long friends. He will be remembered for his love of telling funny stories as well as teasing others with his quick wit, including all the amazing staff members at Augusta Health with whom he joked until his final minutes. Services for Harlan will be scheduled when the Covid-19 Pandemic slows down and we can gather with one another more safely and hopefully without masks. To receive information about services, watch in this newspaper or send Linda your contact information (LindaPhillipsJ@gmail.com). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The General Oncology Fund at Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. https://www.augustahealth.com/foundation/give Or to the American Legion Post 555, 50 Racquet Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Waynesboro, Augusta County schools announce reopening plans
-
8 Stuarts Draft athletes make college choices
-
Gavid's Steakhouse and Family Grill closing after 35 years in Waynesboro
-
Watch: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, cellphones, gambling, statues and much more
-
Staunton High coach George Laase laces up cleats to play in RCBL
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.