Marion Johnie Pirkey, 87, of Grottoes, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Marion was born in Harriston, Va., on February 26, 1932, a son of the late Mamie Virgina (Grimm) and Marion Frank Pirkey. He retired from Western State Hospital after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Staunton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He is survived by nephews, Gary Thompson (Brenda), Guy Thompson (Kim), and David Pirkey (Darlene); niece, Sandra Scrogham. He was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Newland, Annie Scrogham, Nellie Thompson, and Janet Thomas; brothers, Charlie Pirkey, Howard Pirkey, and Jake Pirkey. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Decemeber 26, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Crimora, with great-nephew Brent Pirkey officiating. Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
