October 3, 1924 - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Cornelia "Connie" Ellen Sprouse Pleasants, 95, of Lyndhurst Road, passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020, at The Shenandoah House, Fishersville, Virginia. She was born October 3, 1924 in Greenwood, Virginia. Connie was a stay-at-home mother who cared deeply for her family. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah and The Shenandoah House and her caregivers at home, Sandra and Ashley. Private family graveside services will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to The Shenandoah House, care of the Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

