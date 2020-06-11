John Allen Pugh, 77, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born November 3, 1942, a son of the late Charlie Joseph and Orene (Price) Pugh. John was a member of Hebron Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and he retired from Automotive Parts, Inc. in Charlottesville. John was a founding member of Rockfish Valley Fire Department where he held a lifetime membership. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Pugh. Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Pugh; sons, Gregory Pugh and wife, Kimberly, Chris Pugh and wife, Jillian and Chad Pugh and fiancée, Danielle Kennedy; seven grandchildren, Jordan Cersley and husband, Adam, Deborah Frable and husband, Joe, Kylee Pugh, Dagan Pugh, Aspen Pugh, Ben Carroll and Paisley Kennedy; four great grandchildren, Raelynn Cersley, Clayton Cersley, Beckham Frable and Zachary Frable. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, 66 Tanbark Drive, Afton, with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockfish Valley Fire Department, 11100 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton, Virginia 22920. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Pugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
