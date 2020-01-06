Dorothy (Lovelace) Quick, 98, widow of S. M. "Junior" Quick, of Staunton, went to be with her Lord and loved ones on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1921, in Harriston, a daughter of the late Martin Monroe and Bertie Mae (James) Lovelace. On March 27, 1942, she married Stonewall Marcus Quick Jr., who preceded her in death on July 4, 1987. She retired from Genesco-Grief Company in 1983 with 42 years of service. Mrs. Quick was a member of the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, where she taught children's Sunday school classes. She also served on various commissions and was Sunday School secretary for a number of years. She was an active member of the Women's Fellowship, a member of the Adult Bible Class, and Camp 167 of Woodmen of the World. She loved to sew and do crafts. Family members include a daughter, Glenna Lee Quick of Staunton; four grandchildren, Jeremy Almarode, Marcus Almarode (Natalie), Gary C. Quick II, and Christine Quick; 13 great-grandchildren, Hannah Bellamy-Toney, Preston Almallen, Megan, Melinda, Dakota, Loren, Andrew, Daniel, Katelyn, and Jordan Almarode, Dakota and Georgia Jackson and Terrance Foster; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Clifford Quick, of Waynesboro; a grandson, Brian Almarode of Palmyra; four brothers, James, Charlie, Eugene, and John "Billy" Lovelace; and two sisters, Rebecca Cobb and Vella Miller. She was the last member of her immediate family. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Robert Alley and the Rev. Henry Elsea. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her nephews, David Weade, Andrew Kester, Bobby Kester, Charles Quick, Jessie Kester, and friend Daniel Almarode. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult Bible Sunday School Class, Camp 167 of Woodmen of the World, and Womens Fellowship of Barren Ridge. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Henry Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Fellowship, Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1790 Barren Ridge Road, Staunton, VA 24401. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
