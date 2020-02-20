Ray Quillen, 87, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Summit Square. Ray was a lifelong resident of Waynesboro and was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar M. and Dana W. Quillen of Waynesboro; a sister, Amelia Pearl (Penny) McGiffin of Wintergreen; and a brother, Max Quillen of Waynesboro. He attended The University of Virginia where he was a star athlete and graduated with a degree in Economics. Ray served in various positions at Waynesboro Nurseries. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro serving in many capacities. He was an active member of the Waynesboro Rotary Club and Waynesboro YMCA. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruth Harrison Quillen; his daughter, Linda Quillen Sandquist (Warner) of Stuarts Draft; his two sons, Kirk Randolph Quillen (Barbara) of Lyndhurst, and Timothy Ray Quillen (Theresa) of Crozet; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Betty Quillen Phillips of Richmond; and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at graveside. Memorial contributions will be appreciated by First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, the Waynesboro YMCA or the Waynesboro Rotary Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to McDow Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
