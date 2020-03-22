Florence Mohler Ramsey, 83, departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Florence was born on October 27, 1936, to William "Bill" and Dollie T. Mohler of Afton, Va. A lifelong resident of Nelson County, Florence spent her youth helping her aunt and uncle, Ethel and Saylor Fitzgerald, establish the Greenfield Pentecostal Church. Florence graduated Rockfish River High School in 1955 before becoming an accountant for Morton Frozen Foods, from where she retired after 42 years of service. A loving and devoted family woman, Florence was always willing to listen to a problem or give counsel when needed. Generous and loyal, Florence was soft-spoken and kind. "Only share the good things", was her motto and advice throughout her life. Sundays at Florence's house were a ritual for many. Family, friends and neighbors would stream in steadily throughout the day for coffee, conversation and a generous helping of laughter. Florence's legacy of commitment to family and community will live for generations. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenny, Lewis and Sailor Mohler. Surviving is her husband, John Elledge Sr.; siblings, Alice Tannehill and Henry (Veronica) Mohler; daughters, Janet (Alan) Dickie and Shelby (John) Bruguiere; her grandchildren, Richard (Adele) Anderson, Kyle (Lauren) Hughes, Alexander Ralston, Sallie and Michael Bruguiere; her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Elliott Anderson; as well as cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. After Florence's celebratory service in Autumn, Florence will rest at the Greenfield Pentecostal Church, ensuring she will always be able to keep an eye on things from atop her hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greenfield Pentecostal Church, 7981 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Afton, VA 22920. Arrangements will be provided by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, Waynesboro, Va.
