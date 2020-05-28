Mary Margaret Reese, 70, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Born in Waynesboro on November 10, 1949, she was the daughter of William T. Reese, Jr. and Margaret (Critzer) Reese. Mary was a 1968 graduate of Waynesboro High School and a talented artist. She worked much of her life as a printer for the Waynesboro school system and for other private printing companies. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and by her aunt, Doris Ellen Critzer. She is survived by her brother, William Thomas Reese III and wife, Carol Baird of Telford, Tenn.; cousin, Jane Lasley Quinn and husband, Kevin Quinn of Culpeper, Va.; and by a circle of dear and close friends in Waynesboro including Liz Moss, Barbara Murphy, Jinx Coyner, Libby Nutty, and Linnea Thureson. A graveside service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends to share condolences and memories online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
