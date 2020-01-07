Edith May (Moneymaker) Ritenour Edith May (Moneymaker) Ritenour, 103, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville. She was born in Churchville on June 16, 1916, a daughter of the late John A. and Icy (Melton) Moneymaker. Edith worked as a Nurse's Aide with Western State Hospital. She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry B. Ritenour; daughter, Venitia Moomau; grandson, Shawn Moomau; and siblings, Marshall Moneymaker and Madeline Zigler. Survivors include her son, Harry B. Ritenour and wife, Janet, of Waynesboro; two grandsons, Jeffery Ritenour and wife, Tammy and Rocky Moomau; four great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Dorothy Mellott officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, 201 W Broad St, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
