Linda Faye Rodgers, 71, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Linda was born August 28, 1948, in Waynesboro, Virginia, to Emmitt Franklin Dalton and Ruby Elizabeth Brown. She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. Linda graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1966 and on September 22, 1967, married Jerry E. Rodgers. Throughout the next decade, Linda pursued a career in nursing. She received her nursing degree from Blue Ridge Community College and was most proud of working alongside Dr. Thomas Gorsuch and her many, many friends at Waynesboro Community Hospital and Augusta Health in Fishersville. Throughout her nearly 40 years in healthcare, Linda cared for patients in many different roles working in the nursery, PCU, CCU and by the end of her career had earned the position at Augusta Health as night shift Nursing Supervisor. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jerry, her son James (Sarah); her brother, Ken Dalton (Martha); two granddaughters, Morgan Elizabeth and Mollie Grace; one great-grandson, Jackson Daniel; brothers-in-law Fred Rodgers (Donna), Richard Rodgers (Sharon), Donald Rodgers, all of Waynesboro and Leonard Rodgers (Elaine) of Georgia; sisters-in-law Rebecca Fields and Alice Hinkle, both of Waynesboro. Linda also leaves behind 13 nieces; and nephews; and 14 great-nieces; and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
