George David Rogers, 79, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born July 6, 1940, a son of the late George Washington and Viola (Stark) Rogers. Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Rogers; sons, Patrick Rogers of Fancy Gap, Anthony Rogers of Washington State; daughters, Tina Spencer of Washington State, Vickie Pendegrast of Washington State; brothers, James Rogers of Idaho; sisters, Nancy Hamilton and Gloria Rogers, both Idaho. His body will be cremated and there will be no services. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main St., Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

