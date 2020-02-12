Betty Lou (Reynolds) Rowe, 76, wife of William David "Bill" Rowe of Ashley Road, Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 10, 2020, in Birch Gardens in Staunton. Mrs. Rowe was born in Augusta County, Virginia on June 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Willard Woodrow "Bill" and Mildred (Wagner) Reynolds. Betty was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. Prior to her battle with Alzheimer's, she was active in the church choir, taught Sunday School, and served on the church's Social Ministry Committee. Betty retired from the Augusta County School System working as bookkeeper at Wilson Memorial High School and Riverheads High School. She enjoyed reading, music, attending Bible studies, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Paul Ribet. Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-seven years are two daughters, Beverly R. Smith and her husband, Jesse, of Waynesboro and Brenda R. Whitehead and her husband, Joe, of Greenville; a sister, Peggy (Reynolds) Ribet of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Seth Whitehead and his wife, Sarah, Ashley Smith, Ethan Whitehead, and Travis Smith; and one great-grandson, Preston Joseph Whitehead. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A Celebration of life will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church by Pastor Lance Braun. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jesse and Travis Smith, Joe, Seth, and Ethan Whitehead, Mike McCray, and Milton Grady. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Hanger, Sam Heizer, Wayne Lowe, and Wayne Leary. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Birch Gardens and Hospice of the Shenandoah. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association Central & Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901, or the Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 334 Mt. Tabor Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o the Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
