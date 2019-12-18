James Edward Rudin, 76, of Waynesboro, went to live with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Augusta Health, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born March 3, 1943, a son of the late Odie and Emil Rudin. He attended Mt. Ed Baptist Church of Batesville, Va. and served in the United States Navy. He was a truck driver for many years and a great mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Bryant, Shirley Rudin and Elizabeth Cornelison; and two brothers, Elmer and Lee. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara Davis Rudin; his son, Scott and wife, Kelly and, his son, Johnny; three grandchildren, Scottie and wife, Emily, Tyler, Taylor and husband, Michael; a nephew, who was like a son, David Rudin and his family, Aimee, Nate, Karalyn and Cole; as well as four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Gabby, Liam and Oliver; two sisters, Ruby Landes and Lillian Vest and numerous nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home Chapel, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, officiated by Pastor Ron Nickell. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to nephew, Brad Riley for his help and support, and Bob Parolisi, as well as the nurses and doctors of AHC. The many prayers, cards and calls have been deeply appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mt. Ed Baptist Church, P. O. Box 237, Batesville, VA 22924. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
