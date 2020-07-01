James Joseph Sarsfield, 86, died on Friday, June 26, 2020, peacefully at home with Margaret and friends by his side. He was born December 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to James and Irene Scull Sarsfield, also preceding him in death are infant son, Charles Sarsfield; brother, Jerry Sarsfield; sister, Joyce Eaton. Surviving him is his wife of 64 years Margaret Ann Sarsfield; son, Joseph Sarsfield; daughters, Patricia Tate (Matt), Marianne Aronson (Mark); brother, Richard Sarsfield (Roberta) of Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Hannah Sarsfield, Lindsey Sarsfield, Jessica Tate, Christopher Tate, Jonathan Tate, Kylie Tate, Matthew Aronson and Julia Aronson. James was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. in 1953, He attended school in Pittsburgh to become airline mechanic. He loved to hunt, fly fish in Alaska and was an apiary (Beekeeper). Jim was a Pittsburgh Pirates & Steeler fan, and a transplanted Washington Nats & Redskin fan. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday July 2, 2020, St. Johns Catholic Church. A private family burial will follow. Military honors by the United States Marine Corps. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. John's Catholic Church Building Fund in his name. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
