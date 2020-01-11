Rachael Sherron (Snyder) Seay, 80, a longtime resident of Fishersville, Va., passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home. A daughter of the late Charles Winston Snyder and Viola (Armstrong) Snyder, she was born March 30, 1939 in Augusta County. She lived in Fishersville since 1940 and attended Wilson High School. In 1966, she married Jim L. Seay. Over the years, Mrs. Seay worked in various capacities in many of the local grocery stores. She was a lifelong member of Fishersville Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served her community faithfully. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, cooking, and trips to King's Dominion. In 1980, she moved back to Fishersville until she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Garland Snyder of Staunton and Bobbie Snyder of Fishersville. Surviving are her son, J.W. Seay and his wife, Sharon of Verona; grandson, Derek Seay and his wife, Elena of Fishersville; sister-in-law, Shirley Snyder of Staunton; and nephew, Charlie Snyder of Verona. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home, at which time there will be a memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, or to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, WESTERN HIGHLAND AND EASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES, AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. IN WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN PENDLETON AND EASTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 1 AM AND 7 AM OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.