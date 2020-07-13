March 6, 1969 - July 12, 2020 Rene Shafer, 51, of Fishersville, passed away, on Sunday morning July 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Arizona on March 6, 1969. Rene was a Nail Tech with High Tech Salon and Spa from January 2003 until April 2019. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro. She is survived by her husband Clayton Shafer, her daughter, Taylor Shafer, her parents and two brothers in Arizona. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. State mandated Covid-19 regulations will be observed. Private interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.