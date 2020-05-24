Jane Murray Shaffer, a resident of Legacy at North Augusta, Staunton, left on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to be where she has always belonged with her beloved WillyDear. He and Gabriel met her at the Pearly Gates with a rousing Dixie style chorus of "Amazing Grace". In addition to her husband, Bill Shaffer, she was preceded in death by her parents, Nelle and Art Murray and her brother John. All were residents of Wooster, Ohio. Her father, who was a coach at the college of Wooster, Ohio, instilled in her a great love of sports, as well as reading good literatures. Her mother's legacy was a love of reading and writing poetry. Her three children, Charlie, Ann and Dan and their spouses; and her grandchild, Drew Corliss, survive. Her sisters-in-law, Betty Murray, Ruth Shaffer and Marcia Shaffer-Finken; and many nieces, and nephews also survive. Jane was a public school music major in college so she could spend more time with Bill who was also majoring in music. She was never a public school teacher but spent many years as a piano teacher while she was at home as a full time mother. She continued to be active in music throughout her life. Since 1988, some of her happiest days were spent playing and singing for her friends who were clients at the Daily Living Center, accompanying Bill as he played clarinet, playing for vespers at Summit Square Retirement Center and aiding hospice clients with visits and love. Books, after WillyDear, were her life. When her children were grown, she became a reference librarian at the Cocoa Beach Public Library in Florida. How she loved the challenge of a difficult question no computers then. After her retirement, she was always active in book clubs. She was never happier than when she had success with getting people to read good literature. When she and Bill retired, they moved to Waynesboro, VA. They loved the challenge of seasons and spent many hours hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains. After six years, they moved to Boise, ID, so they could really explore the west. In 1999, they moved back to Virginia. The twenty years Bill and Jane traveled were her great joy. Jane loved to meet new people and do new things. They were fortunate enough to be able to spend time in all fifty states. Before retirement, they lived in Ohio, Washington State, Florida and in England for a year and traveled in Great Britain and Europe. In addition to her other activities, Jane was an active member of Waynesboro First Presbyterian Church. She was a volunteer for Hospice of the Shenandoah, serving them any way she could, and the Daily Living Center. She had been a P.E.O. member since 1951 and was a charter member of Chapter BB in Waynesboro. At her request, there will be no funeral visitation or services. She has always laughed and said, "Why bother, no one would show up anyway." And that was the best part of Jane she could always find a laugh and loved to make people smile. Donations in her honor may be made to the Waynesboro First Presbyterian Church pre-school to be used for scholarships. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
