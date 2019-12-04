The Family of Richard Michael Simpson sadly announces his passing on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 51. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Margaret Collins Ralston. He is survived by his father, Michael James Simpson; Michael's wife, Linda Simpson; his daughter, Emily Laura Simpson; his sister, Rachel Jane Simpkins; Rachel's wife, Joan Simpkins; his half-brother, Michael James Simpson Jr.; and his niece, Collins Kinsey Simpkins. Richard was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, and an amazing friend. He was strong, funny, intelligent, spontaneous, and passionate. He possessed a love for his daughter that was unbreakable, and his love for his family and friends was undeniable. He will be missed by so many. Richard's family will be having a celebration of life at Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro, Va. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. Please come and share memories as we keep Richard, and the love he had for all of us alive in our hearts. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
