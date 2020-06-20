William W. "Bill" Simpson, 94, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Augusta Health Hospital, two days shy of his 95th birthday. Bill was born in Dormont, Pennsylvania, to Paul M Simpson and Myrtle Hast Simpson on June 18, 1925. He graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and then attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology under the Navy V-12 program, graduating in 1948 with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation and subsequent active duty in the Navy, Bill took a job in private industry and moved to Clarksburg, West Virginia. There, he met and married Lucy Elizabeth Brake Simpson on April 11, 1953. They had three sons, all of whom survive him, Paul (Debbie) Simpson, David (Debbie) Simpson, and Timothy Simpson. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Elizabeth Simpson (Tim Flowers) and Laura Simpson (Carlos Vializ); three step-grandchildren, Ryan Beach, Nicholas Beach and Heather (Garrett) Brogden; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Lucy Simpson in 1992; by his siblings, Jane Simpson Schmelz and Carvel Rigdon Simpson; and by his daughter-in-law, Joan Simpson. In 2010, Bill married Mildred Broughman, who survives him, while both resided at Summit Square in Waynesboro, Virginia. Bill was an avid golfer and fan of his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. At the age of 78, he had the distinction of making his first hole-in-one and also shooting his age. He was a lifelong Presbyterian. Memorials may be made in his honor to a charity of the donor's choice. Burial will be private at Briarwood Memorial Gardens in Amherst, Virginia. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
