November 29, 1929 - June 30, 2020 Mary Lee (Burgess) Sims, 90, widow of Donald S. Sims Sr. of Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Sims was born in Maybeury, West Virginia on November 29, 1929, a daughter of the late George H. and Ida (Woods) Burgess. Mary was a member of the Waynesboro Mennonite Church. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Bircham and her husband Roger, and three brothers, Earl and David Burgess and Howard Mitchelson. Surviving are four children, Linda Howdyshell and her husband James of Grottoes, Pam Sims of Lyndhurst, Donald Sims Jr. of Lyndhurst, and Ronald Sims of Stuarts Draft. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Pastors Clair Good and Joe Arbaugh II. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Service information
1:00PM
1775 Goose Creek Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
