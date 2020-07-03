November 29, 1929 - June 30, 2020 Mary Lee (Burgess) Sims, 90, widow of Donald S. Sims Sr. of Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Sims was born in Maybeury, West Virginia on November 29, 1929, a daughter of the late George H. and Ida (Woods) Burgess. Mary was a member of the Waynesboro Mennonite Church. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Bircham and her husband Roger, and three brothers, Earl and David Burgess and Howard Mitchelson. Surviving are four children, Linda Howdyshell and her husband James of Grottoes, Pam Sims of Lyndhurst, Donald Sims Jr. of Lyndhurst, and Ronald Sims of Stuarts Draft. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Pastors Clair Good and Joe Arbaugh II. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Sims, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 6
Graveside
Monday, July 6, 2020
1:00PM
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.