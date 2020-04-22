Jane Claire Skaggs passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, peacefully at home with loving family at her side. Born to Joseph and Alice Zerbini on March 18, 1941, in Florence, New Jersey. Also, she was predeceased by her sister, Catherine. Jane was a long time resident of Waynesboro for 41 years and worked for The News Virginian, Corning and Ntelos. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and liked to read and crochet. Surviving are her sons, John Skaggs, Kyle Skaggs; daughter, Holly Stutchman (Thomas); grandchildren, Julian and Avery Skaggs, Mathew and Zane Stutchman. A Funeral service will take place at a later date due to the Coronavirus limitations. Memories and condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Fort Defiance teachers make music video to remind students to stay home
-
Four arrested after armed robbery at Waynesboro 7-Eleven
-
Virginia coronavirus numbers surpass 8,500; outbreak confirmed at Harrisonburg facility
-
Waynesboro’s longtime coach, athletic director retiring
-
Waynesboro furloughs more than a dozen city workers because of pandemic
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.