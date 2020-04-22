Jane Claire Skaggs passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, peacefully at home with loving family at her side. Born to Joseph and Alice Zerbini on March 18, 1941, in Florence, New Jersey. Also, she was predeceased by her sister, Catherine. Jane was a long time resident of Waynesboro for 41 years and worked for The News Virginian, Corning and Ntelos. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and liked to read and crochet. Surviving are her sons, John Skaggs, Kyle Skaggs; daughter, Holly Stutchman (Thomas); grandchildren, Julian and Avery Skaggs, Mathew and Zane Stutchman. A Funeral service will take place at a later date due to the Coronavirus limitations. Memories and condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

