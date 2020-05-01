Cortney Michelle Small, 41, of Crimora, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence. Cortney was born on June 5, 1978, a daughter of Mark and Ileta (Herron) Sondrol. Cortney had a love of sports, especially basketball. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing bingo with all of her bingo buddies. She loved working at her deer processing shop and she couldn't wait for hunting season to start. Cortney was a source of strength and inspiration to everyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. If you were to ask her what her greatest accomplishment was, it would be raising her kids. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Delano Herron and great-grandparents, Beulah and Eugene Curry. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Bobby Small; children, Brian Small, Adam Small, Aaron Small, Laci Small, Jacob Small, and Britney Mays; grandson, DeShaun Harris; and a special sister-in-law, Meagan Mays; grandparents, Phyllis Jean and Vernon Walker of Waynesboro and Charlene and Robert Sondrol. She also leaves her lifelong companion, Quinny, her service dog who went with her everywhere she went. A memorial service for Cortney will be held at a later date at her church, Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2959 Hermitage Road, Waynesboro. Memorial donations may be made in Cortney's memory to St. Jude's Cancer Research, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online by visiting www.stjude.org/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com. Reynolds Hamrick 618 W Main St. Waynesboro, Va. 22980
