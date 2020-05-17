Betty Lou (Malone) Smith, 84, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. A daughter of the late John Edward Malone and Ida (Stover) Malone, she was born on June 27, 1935, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She enjoyed cleaning at the campuses of James Madison University and Mary Baldwin University, and in private homes. She was a hard worker and took great pride in her work. Betty loved to travel, and would take rides even up until recently. She was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Edwin Smith; and sister, Dorothy Campbell. Surviving are her son, Kevin Spitzer and his fiancée, Dee Dee Koch of Staunton, Va.; daughter, Sherry Chenault and her husband, Jim, of Richmond, Va.; her grandchildren, Allie Tackett (Jacob), Brandon Spitzer (Brooke Hutton), Jamie Martin (Peyton), Blair Chambers (Marshall), and Ryan Chenault (Katie Garrison); and her great-grandchildren, Macy, Finnley, Hayden, Landon, Hadley, Jack, and Hudson. She is also survived by her loving dog, "Susie". The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. Please be mindful of social distancing, and wear face covering if possible. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Vaughn. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
