Michael Dean Smith, 45, went to be with the Angels, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home in Waynesboro. He was born in Waynesboro on February 12, 1974, the son of the Larry "Pop" Smith of Waynesboro and the late Joyce Ann Simmons Smith. Michael was a Life Member of the Dooms Volunteer Fire Company. He was retired from the City of Waynesboro with over 20 years of service. In addition to his father, Larry "Pop" Smith of Waynesboro, Michael is survived by his fiancée of nine years, Norma Persinger of Waynesboro; his son, Michael Wayne Smith of Waynesboro; his daughter, Sabrina Lace Smith of Staunton; his sister, Lisa Ann Roach and her husband, Rodney Roach of Waynesboro and a special friend, Eddie Thornton. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The American Cancer Society; you may donate online or download a Memorial Form at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Smith, Michael Dean
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
