Ronald Wayne Snead, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Augusta County, on September 26, 1942, a son of the late Harmon W. and Josephine (Gress) Snead. Ronald worked for 30 years at Genicom and then worked for seven years at Target Distribution Center until his retirement. He was a member of Blue Ridge Church of the Brethren. Ronald greatly enjoyed tinkering with his inventions in his shop and eating ice cream. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Snead; daughter, Rebecca Balin and her husband, Adam; and his brother, J.C. Snead. Survivors include his children, Jeffrey Wayne Snead and his fiancée, Lyssa Myers of Stuarts Draft and Jody Ray Snead of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Ashley Snead, Jeffrey Snead, Jessie Selmon and wife, Nina, Shasta Weeks, Jesse Balin, and Jeremy Balin; five great-grandchildren, Ethan Thomas, Aidan Thomas, Avis Weeks, Bridget Henderson-Selmon, and Zachary Selmon; brothers, Donald, Marshall, and Gary Snead; special niece, Carla Folks; great nephew, Tyler Folks; as well as extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at Augusta Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Family will receive friends at Ronald's son, Jeffrey's home in Stuarts Draft. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta County SPCA, 33 Archery Ln, Staunton, VA 24401. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care of Ronald and his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
