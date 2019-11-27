Myrtle Lee (Ward) Sommerville Myrtle Lee (Ward) Sommerville, 102, formerly of Afton, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Brightview of Baldwin Park, Staunton. She was born October 6, 1917, a daughter of the late Alexander and Blanch (Bryant) Ward. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and retired after 35 years of service as an inspector from the former Waynesboro Dupont Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Bragg; second husband, William Risk Sommerville; sister, Mabel Apperson and a brother Mason Ward. Left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Buddy Ward and wife Phyllis; great nephew, Ronnie Ward and wife Effie; great niece, Karen Ward; great-great nephew, Tyler Ward and wife Katie; great nieces, Kyra, Lisa, Heidi, Lorrie, Kelly, Sally; great-nephew, Ryan; sister-in-law, Kathy Sommerville. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church, Tanbark Lane, Afton with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
