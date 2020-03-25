Edmund Robert "Raymond" Southers, 82, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home in Charlottesville. He was born in Lexington, on September 2, 1937, a son of the late Jack Harrell and Margaret Elizabeth (Floyd) Southers. Mr. Southers was a retired employee of Genicom. He served as the former minister at Greenfield Pentecostal Holiness Church for 45 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Mae Southers. Survivors include his son, Philip Southers and wife, Carmela; daughters, Teresa Hoy and husband, John, and Sue Simpkins and husband, Tony; brother, Clyde Southers and special sister-in-law, Julia; sister, Helen Southers; brother-in-law, Sonny Wilhelm and wife, Martha; four grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Jordan Winston officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Our Lady of Peace for the excellent care of our parents for the last five years. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldsharmickfuneralhomes.com.
