James Lloyd "Jimmy" Spencer, 75, of Afton, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1944, in Charlottesville, to the late Lloyd Winston Spencer and Ida Bell Spencer. Jimmy was a United States Army veteran and a retired employee of Con-Agra. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Coleman Spencer on February 13, 2020. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Janet Deane Moses; his brothers, Winston Kenneth Spencer and Lynwood Thomas Spencer; two stepsons, George Salyer and Robert Salyer and two stepdaughters, Tamara Hughes and Rhonda K. Salyer; four step grandsons; several other nieces and nephews; along with his dog, Frosty; and his two special cats that he and Shirley loved dearly. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Lovingston with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Mexican restaurant to open in former Logan's Roadhouse in Waynesboro
-
Sheriff's office investigating after 12-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
-
Waynesboro Golf & Country Club changes name
-
Two Charlottesville men arrested in Waynesboro home invasion, police search for third suspect
-
UPDATED: 3 people injured, 2 pets die in Waynesboro house fire
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.