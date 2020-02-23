James Lloyd "Jimmy" Spencer, 75, of Afton, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 14, 1944, in Charlottesville, to the late Lloyd Winston Spencer and Ida Bell Spencer. Jimmy was a United States Army veteran and a retired employee of Con-Agra. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Coleman Spencer on February 13, 2020. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Janet Deane Moses; his brothers, Winston Kenneth Spencer and Lynwood Thomas Spencer; two stepsons, George Salyer and Robert Salyer and two stepdaughters, Tamara Hughes and Rhonda K. Salyer; four step grandsons; several other nieces and nephews; along with his dog, Frosty; and his two special cats that he and Shirley loved dearly. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Lovingston with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).

