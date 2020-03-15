Phyllis Louise Sponaugle, 90, of Greenwood, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Charlottesville on July 24, 1929, a daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Hicks) Fisher. Phyllis loved her Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of Church of the Blue Ridge. She greatly enjoyed, cooking, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Roscoe Sponaugle; son, Ronald Dale Marsh; and siblings, Forrest Fisher and Doris Gibson. Survivors include her children, Gary Marsh of Greenwood and Sandra Via and husband, Tracy of Greenwood; grandchildren, Carlin Via Dorrier and husband, David, Kendall Via, Shaina Rhodes, Caleb Reid and wife, Jennifer, and Tiffany Wade; great- grandchildren, Morgan Dorrier, Macie Dorrier, Wyatt, Madilyn, and Marilyn Baird, and Carleigh Reid; as well as extended family and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at Monticello Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation, but those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 3:30 until 5 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
