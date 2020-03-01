March 25, 1949 - Thursday, February 27, 2020 Susan Elaine (Croasman) Spotts, 70, wife of Victor Spotts, of Fishersville, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health. She was born March 25, 1949 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Burton Raymond Croasman and Fanny Elder Cruthers. Susan was a 1971 graduate of Radford University. She worked for eight years as bookkeeper at Avante in Waynesboro. She then spent 22 years in administration at Avante and Summit Square. Susan enjoyed reading, knitting and needle point. Mrs. Spotts was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In addition to her husband of 48 years, family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Angie Spotts; a daughter, and son-in-law, April Lynn and J.C. McDaniel; a sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Harold Harrington of New Port Richey, Fla.; and eight grandchildren, Landon, Brady, Allie, Rylan, Aimsley, Cooper, Abby, and Jud. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church by Father Joseph Wamala. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Pike, 3494 Lee Hwy, Weyers Cave, VA 24486, immediately following interment. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Two Augusta County residents win big in lottery
-
Muzzleloader, uncooperative family: Search warrants reveal new details about death of 12-year-old
-
Three seats now contested in Waynesboro elections
-
Construction begins in Waynesboro's North Park
-
Softball players want lights installed on county school fields
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.