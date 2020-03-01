Phyllis St. Clair, 82, of Orange, Va., formerly of Bluefield, Va., died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in Orange, Va. She was known as "Sissy" by her siblings and "Non-Non" by her grandchildren and the other children and families of her neighborhood. Phyllis was born in Bramwell and was the daughter of the late Gordon Short and Annette Short. She was a member of Orange Baptist Church and a past member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Bluefield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex St. Clair. Survivors include her son, Frank St. Clair (Kelley) of Bluefield, Va.; daughter, Judean Hines (Greg) of Orange, Va.; her grandchildren, Alex and Keller Hines of Orange, Va.; her sister, Barbara Hewitt (Carl); brother, Bill Short (Greta) both of Waynesboro, Va.; brother, Terry Short (Janie) of Chicago, Ill.; and brother, Frank Short (Debbie) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Dudley Memorial Chapel in Bluefield, Va. with the Rev. Alan Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Grandview Memory Gardens on Gov G.C. Peery Highway. Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dudley Memorial Chapel.
