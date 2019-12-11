Barbara Marie Steffen, 63, of Staunton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville. She was born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1956, daughter of the late Garland Lee Shull and Shirley Ann Craig Shull. Barbara was a member of Crimora United Methodist Church. She loved to fish, hunt and plant her garden each year. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life-partner, Jonathan Thurnau. She is survived by her son, John Douglas Carter of Afton; her brothers, Robert Edward Shull of Grottoes, and William Michael "Mike" Shull of Nash, Texas; her sister, Ruth Ann Oscar of Waynesboro; one granddaughter, Victoria Ann Carter; one grandson, Damon Hern, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville. Burial will follow at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery, New Hope. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that memorial contribution be made to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.