Funeral services for Barbara Marie Steffen, 63, of Staunton, who died on Monday, December 9, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville. Burial will follow at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery, New Hope. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that memorial contribution be made to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
