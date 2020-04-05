Phyllis Hill Stephens, age 84, passed from this life and into eternal life with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1935, in Buena Vista, to George Wilton and Marie Elizabeth Thorne Hill. Soon after her birth, the family moved to Waynesboro, where she and her brothers and sister would be raised. She married William Stephens of North Carolina, and they subsequently moved to Norfolk, where her three children, Marilyn, Carolyn and Mark were born. She eventually would begin to work for General Electric in Waynesboro, where she made the decision to transfer and relocate her family to California. She later began to work at the Aerospace division of the Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she remained until retirement in 1992. Upon retiring, she decided to return to Virginia. In a letter to her daughters soon after returning to Waynesboro, she wrote, "I'm home, and so happy to be back in my beautiful valley." Many times throughout her life, my mom wrote that her greatest blessings were her children. She was a devoted mother to her three children and she lived her life with great commitment to her Christian faith. From my earliest memories, I recall how she faced the challenges of her life with admirable courage and resolute belief in the promises of scripture. At age 72, her life was interrupted by Alzheimer's disease. It was the beginning of a very long and heartbreaking journey that our family and many others have come to know. The last 10 years of her life she resided at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton. I would like to thank the many staff members who cared for my mom, made her feel that she was at home, and showed much kindness to me and my family through those years. She is survived by her son, Mark Stephens; sister, Bonita Tyler; brother, Charles Tyler; nieces, Sherry Shields and Kimberly Sossomon; cousin, Dolores Kerns; and great-niece, Rachel Isak-Peer. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William Stephens; and daughters, Marilyn Stephens and Carolyn Stephens. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, officiated by Pastor John Peterson. Condolences to the family can be made at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. John 3:16 - "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Waynesboro sees first positive COVID-19 cases
-
UPDATED: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in fall at Stuarts Draft's Hershey plant
-
Waynesboro police urge public to comply with stay-at-home order
-
Here's a list of Valley businesses that are open
-
Employee at McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft tests positive for COVID-19
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.