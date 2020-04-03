Brian Scott Stevens, 51, of Crimora, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Crimora. Born on October 15, 1968, in Waynesboro, he was the son of Joyce Miller and the late Elam Gosby Stevens. Brian was a loved and dear son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather. He was a graduate of Nelson County High School Class of 1987. He was a former employee of DuPont and was currently employed by UPS. Brian was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lyndhurst. Survivors include his parents, Joyce and Juan Mejia; his children, Victoria Bolos-31 (Mark), Lucas Cole-31 (Taylor), Laken Cole-26 (Megan), Zoey Pearce-21 (Brandon), Bethany Stevens-13, Hollynn Stevens-11, Joshua Stevens-9, and Jude Stevens-6; siblings, Jeff Stevens (Teresa), Tracy Stevens (Jackie), and Juana Mejia; grandchildren, Parker-9, Kaedence-5, Alaska-2, Kennedy-1, Emma-1, and Sydney6 months; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfunearlhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Employee at McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft tests positive for COVID-19
-
Waynesboro sees first positive COVID-19 cases
-
UPDATED: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in fall at Stuarts Draft's Hershey plant
-
Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro region sees first positive cases of COVID-19
-
Waynesboro police urge public to comply with stay-at-home order
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.