Linda Arlean Minter Stevens, 73, passed peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Linda was born September 14, 1946, to the late Charles Ray Minter Jr of Waynesboro, and Shirley Jean Evans of Norfolk, Va. Also, her brother Billy Minter preceded her in death. She graduated WHS in 1966, cashier at CVS for many years, school crossing guard for many years, founded and owned the former The Craft Corner, 30-year active member of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew Auxiliary, Artist of abstract art, former student of the late Ray Yoder in high school, was a helper to P. Buckley Moss in the 70s; teaching gifted art students, made many crafts owned and ran The Craft Corner, former Den Mother in Cub Scouts, very active in school activities for both JB and Missy, especially in sports. Active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Surviving family are husband of 53 years John B (Brad) Stevens; son, John B (JB) Stevens Jr and wife, Vickie of Waynesboro; daughter, Judith B (Missy) Cave and husband, Chris of Staunton; brother, Ben Minter; sister, Cheryl Ashley; Grandchildren, Katelyn Miller of Danville, Indiana, Matthew Fitzgerald and wife, Heather of Staunton, Christopher Fitzgerald of Waynesboro, Heather Marise of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Meghan Hemp of Staunton, Brad Schartiger of Staunton; Great-Grandchildren; Gavin Hemp, Kylie Hemp, and Emmy Schartiger. Special extended Family members Rita Lowery, Jayson Pack, Melissa Pack and Peyton Pack and many nieces and nephews. Active Pallbearers will be Rusty Johnson, Matthew Fitzgerald, Christopher Fitzgerald, Brad Schartiger, Peyton Pack, and Ben Minter. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home. A grave side service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery officiated by Pastor April Cranford. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew Auxiliary. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
