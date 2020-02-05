Cathy McLaughlin Strickler, age 64, of Waynesboro, surrounded by her family, went to be the Lord on Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center. She was born on January 28, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late Jerry and Levia McLaughlin. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Walter Strickler. She lived life to the fullest, always up for up a road trip and loved her Dobermans. Cathy is survived by two sons, Samuel "Sam" Acord of Crimora, and Joseph "Joey" Acord of Arrington; stepson, Kurtis Strickler of Waynesboro; several grandchildren, Cameron, Hayley, Skylar, and Abby; and one sister, Debbie Crummett of Mount Sidney. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. The family will receive friends at the home of Debbie Crummett, 273 Salem Church Rd., Mount Sidney, from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Strickler, Cathy McLaughlin
